The harder the competition, the more fun it is: Promising shooter Suruchi

The fact that Suruchi was up against some giants of the sport, some who have countless years experience, is what makes her golden run even more rewarding.

Jiang Ranxin (2020 Olympic gold medallist and multiple record holder from China), Oh Ye-jin (reigning Olympic champ from South Korea), Camille Jedrzejewski (Paris Games silver medallist from France), veteran Olena Dmytrivna Kostevych (former Olympic champion) and senior compatriot Manu Bhaker of course, were some of the big names that Suruchi was facing then.

The BA first-year student said that she relishes such competitions. "Competition is fun, it's good to be part of matches that involve big names. The harder the competition, the more fun it is," she said.

"I generally don't think about anything before the matches. I don't think about how big a competition will be entering the match because everyone is a strong shooter in their own rights. That is the reason I don't feel pressure from anyone."

Suruchi is currently looking to sharpen her skills at the Guru Dronacharya Shooting Academy under the guidance of her coach Suresh Singh. It's a process of one step at a time for the promising shooter. "I don't want to look too far ahead but I would like to take one match at a time, that would be my next goal. The trials will be coming soon and then there will be international competition, I'll set my goals accordingly," she said.

It was her father Inder Singh who encouraged her to take up the sport and he has ensured that she gets regular training by being beside her. "My father has always guided me. He always used to accompany me for training, give me that support. He still does that. The coach, meanwhile, gave me certain suggestions that I worked upon. I just try to follow whatever he says."

The promise is undeniable. Her hunger is also visible. Two key ingredients that could help her fetch more medals down the road.