Indian squash team displays gold mettle in Asian Doubles C'ships

CHENNAI: IN a historic achievement, the India squash team persevered to complete an unprecedented three gold medal sweep in the men's, women's and mixed doubles at the Asian Doubles Championships in Kushing, Malaysia, which concluded on Thursday. This gold medal hat-trick has never been done before at any Asian or any World doubles squash championships.

In an intense men's doubles match, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar saw off the threat of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan. Despite losing the first game 9-11, Abhay and Velavan responded in well to recover. With better length, discipline and court coverage, they outpaced the Pakistani pair in the second and third games. The 88-minute long match saw the Indian duo dominate long rallies forcing the Pakistan pair into unforced errors.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa and young sensation Anahat Singh had a tough start in the women's doubles final, losing the first game to top guns Amani & Xin Ying Yee of Malaysia. After winning the second, they saw themselves 5-9 down in the deciding game. They displayed mental resilience and equalised the game before securing the match.

Rounding off a golden day for India, Abhay teamed up with the teen Anahat to deliver a strategic masterclass in the mixed doubles final. Despite Abhay having already played a tiring 88-minute match, the pair maintained sharpness, consistently placing the ball into tough corners and forcing errors from their Malaysian pair Ameeshenraj Chandran & Rachel Arnold.