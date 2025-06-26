Nikhat & Lovlina to return to competitive action with bigger bouts in mind

CHENNAI: Indian boxing will soon witness some high-profile bouts with marquee names like Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain set to return to action. As reported by the The New Indian Express last month, the two star pugilists, along with several other elite names including Paris Olympian Preeti Sai Pawar, will be taking part in the Elite Women Boxing Tournament, which is scheduled to begin from June 27 to July 1 in Hyderabad.

This will be Nikhat's first competitive action since the Paris Games. The double world champ, along with Preeti, had taken part in a 17-day exposure tour in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last month. Upon their return to the country, the duo has been training in Inspire Institute of Sport, Bellary and were expected to travel to Hyderabad for the aforementioned event, which holds quite a lot of significance.

The event, which is being organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, is a pathway for those boxers who were unable to take part in the national championships which was conducted in Greater Noida earlier this year. As per the selection policy, the national championship is the main pathway for the boxers aspiring to be part of the national camp. The gold and silver medallist in the upcoming event will be included in the national camp. And based on the boxers performances in the said camp, a team for the upcoming World Championships and other key events will be picked.