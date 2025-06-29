Asha Sree bags gold medal in U-13 badminton tournament

ONGOLE: Dandu Asha Sree from Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, claimed the gold medal in girls’ singles at the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior (Under-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2025, held at the Manohar Parrikar Stadium, Navelim, Goa, from 23 to 28 June.

In a thrilling final, Asha edged past Kyra Raina of Maharashtra with scores of 21-17, 16-21, 21-19.

She also secured a bronze medal in the doubles category and had earlier defeated Punya MN of Bengaluru in straight sets in the semifinals.

Asha trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy under Coach Shaili and is currently ranked No. 2 nationally.

Her father, Dandu Srinivasa Rao, expressed immense joy over her performance.