BFI elections to be held during AGM on March 28

CHENNAI: A day after the Delhi High Court set aside Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc panel, the Boxing Federation of India has announced the dates for the elections which was overdue. According to a circular signed by secretary general Hemanta Kalita, the 10th Annual General Meeting of the BFI will be held on March 28 under the chairmanship of its president Ajay Singh in Delhi NCR.

The tenure of the last elected body ended on February 2/3 this year and that led to complications including formation of an ad-hoc committee by the Indian Olympic Association primarily to conduct elections. There had been protests against the president during the National Games for not calling for elections but as things stand, all members seem to be on the same page.

The agenda for the AGM are confirmation of minutes of the previous meeting; election of office bearers and other members of the Executive Council of Boxing Federation of India for the tenure 2025 to 2029 and any other matter with permission from the chair.