Publish selection policy two years before mega events, videograph trials: Sports ministry's directives to NSFs

CHENNAI: Fitness evaluation before major international competitions, well-publicised selection criteria at least two years before mega events, proper policy for selecting athletes even for national camps, trials or competitions for selection must be video-graphed are some of the highlights of the new selection policy the sports ministry has outlined for the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to follow. Add this to the list: Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) who has retired from active sports four years ago will be eligible to be part of any selection committee too is one of them.

The directive says that the onus of selection is only on the NSFs and not on the sports ministry. The circular says that “government observer/SAl nominee, if any appointed by the Ministry /SAI, will not be members in the selection committee and will not sign the proceedings of the selection committee or mark their attendance in the meetings of selection committee.” And the NSF president has been given the responsibility to form a selection panel.

The circular makes it clear that names of coaches who are part of the national camps will be considered for mega events. “While selecting the team for participation in any international event including multi-sports events, it shall be ensured that only those coaches/supporting personnel are selected, who have been associated with the team during the coaching camp on a continuous basis”. The names of personal coaches and support “associated with the training of the athlete on a regular basis will be considered on merit basis”. There were allegations in the past that coaches deemed close to the NSFs were given priority for the big events like Olympics.

There have been instances when star players participated in top International competitions carrying injuries even in Olympics but if these instructions are followed in toto, such practices can be avoided. “NSFS shall ensure that athletes selected for representing the country in international sports events should pass the required medical check up to demonstrate his/her physical fitness for competition,” says the circular.

Going by the circular addressed to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president and the presidents/secretary of recognised NSFs, the sports ministry has said that this initiative has been taken “with a desire to upholding the principles of objectivity, fairness and transparency and transparency in the selection process with no scope for bias, so that no talented sportsperson is deprived of having a fair chance at the selection trials”.

The selection criteria will be sports specific and would depend on the level of competition and is aimed at strengthening the bench strength. “The specific criteria may vary widely depending on the sport and levels of competition and the policy of the NSF for creating bench strength and providing opportunities for players at the lower rungs,” says the circular.