Publish selection policy two years before mega events, videograph trials: Sports ministry's directives to NSFs

CHENNAI: Fitness evaluation before major international competitions, well-publicised selection criteria at least two years before mega events, proper policy for selecting athletes even for national camps, trials or competitions for selection must be video-graphed are some of the highlights of the new selection policy the sports ministry has outlined for the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to follow. Add this to the list: Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) who has retired from active sports four years ago will be eligible to be part of any selection committee too is one of them.
The directive says that the onus of selection is only on the NSFs and not on the sports ministry. The circular says that “government observer/SAl nominee, if any appointed by the Ministry /SAI, will not be members in the selection committee and will not sign the proceedings of the selection committee or mark their attendance in the meetings of selection committee.” And the NSF president has been given the responsibility to form a selection panel.
The circular makes it clear that names of coaches who are part of the national camps will be considered for mega events. “While selecting the team for participation in any international event including multi-sports events, it shall be ensured that only those coaches/supporting personnel are selected, who have been associated with the team during the coaching camp on a continuous basis”. The names of personal coaches and support “associated with the training of the athlete on a regular basis will be considered on merit basis”. There were allegations in the past that coaches deemed close to the NSFs were given priority for the big events like Olympics.
There have been instances when star players participated in top International competitions carrying injuries even in Olympics but if these instructions are followed in toto, such practices can be avoided. “NSFS shall ensure that athletes selected for representing the country in international sports events should pass the required medical check up to demonstrate his/her physical fitness for competition,” says the circular.
Going by the circular addressed to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president and the presidents/secretary of recognised NSFs, the sports ministry has said that this initiative has been taken “with a desire to upholding the principles of objectivity, fairness and transparency and transparency in the selection process with no scope for bias, so that no talented sportsperson is deprived of having a fair chance at the selection trials”.
The selection criteria will be sports specific and would depend on the level of competition and is aimed at strengthening the bench strength. “The specific criteria may vary widely depending on the sport and levels of competition and the policy of the NSF for creating bench strength and providing opportunities for players at the lower rungs,” says the circular.
There have been instances when athletes used to knock the doors of the court over selections over complicated selection procedure and at times those parameters were set months before the Games. The new policy aims to get over these challenges. “Selection policy/criteria for mega sports events such as Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Para Asian Games and Commonwealth Games should be well-publicized and uploaded on the website of the NSF at least two years in advance… also be emailed to member units of the NSFs and to SAI.” Also selection trial dates should be fixed 15 days in advance and not at the last minute so that athletes get time to prepare.
The sports ministry is trying to address the long list names conundrum (if any) that the Indian Olympic Association has to send to the various Games organizing committees so that preliminary visa process and other formalities begin. “Details of long list will be submitted to Ministry/SAI at least 30 days before the last date for making entries in the long list,” says the circular. There have been instances when names were added and deleted at the last moment. The final list that is sent must later, however, has names from the long list. Any change of name would depend on the organizing committee and are usually allowed in cases of injuries.
The circular said that the NSF’s president will decide on the composition of the selection committee but the ministry has laid down some rules. “Selection Committee should ideally be headed by High Performance Director/Chief Coach/Foreign Coach/former international player (preferably Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee/ Arjuna Awardee), Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM), who must have retired from active sports for at least four years,” the circular says.
In order to avoid dispute in selection, the ministry has asked all NSFs to video-graph trials. “Selection trials or any domestic competition, which may form the basis of selection for a future international event, shall be mandatorily video-graphed or under CCTV,” said the circular adding that the recordings should be forwarded to SAI along with the duly signed minutes of selection committee.
If there are issues arising out of selections, there will be a dispute redressal panel as well. Any grievance made by an athlete needs to be resolved within seven days by a Grievance redressal Committee where no member of Selection Committee shall be present. “Such proceedings will be summary in nature following principles of natural justice. If the NSF has formed a Dispute Resolution Commission (DRC), then second appeal shall be made before the DRC.”
To avoid last-minute fiasco that includes getting visas NSFs must select the teams or athletes at least 45 days before departure. “The NSF's must finalize the selection process for international participation at least 45 days prior to departure in order to prevent any last-minute logistical challenges such as obtaining visas or booking air tickets/accommodation in view of the prevalent scenarios.”