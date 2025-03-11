Sports ministry revokes suspension of Wrestling Federation of India

CHENNAI: The sports ministry on Tuesday revoked suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India paving way for the NSF to take back the control of the sport and carry out it's day-to-day activities.
It also meant the WFI can now hold selection trials to pick up the team for the upcoming Asian Championships scheduled later this month. The wrestlers were forced to miss two back-to-back Ranking Series earlier due tok the standoff between the WFI and the ministry.
However, they could not have afforded to miss the continental tournament. As per the rules and regulations of United World Wrestling, the continental event serves as the qualifier for the World Championships.
The suspension was imposed by the ministry on December 24, 2023, days after the elections of the federation following which Sanjay Kumar Singh replaced Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the president.
The decision was taken days after a spot committee, which was formed to inspect office of the WFI, visited the premises and submitted its findings. The observation by the Delhi High Court a few days back also played a role wherein it was said that the sport and the wrestlers are suffering due to the ongoing issues.
The sports ministry issued a few directives to the WFI while restoring it's affiliation. One of them says the federation should immediately revert back the amendments carried out during its suspension and have a balance of power among the designated officer-bearers and provide check and balances in the decision making process and this process should be completed in four weeks. It means Railway Sports Promotion Board secreatry, Prem Chand Lochab, who was elected as the secretary general of the federation in December 2023, will now be able to discharge his responsibilities as the WFI office-bearer.
The directives also say any person who is not elected as an office-bearer, or also the suspended/terminated salaried officials of the WFI must remain completely disassociated from the federation and its affiliated units.
"The EC of the WFI must give an understanding in this regard within four weeks. Any violation of the undertaking will invite appropriate legal action, including the action under the sports code," said the ministry's order dated March 10.
It also says that the WFI must ensure the selection for all international events should be done in a free, fair and transparent manner as per the extant provisions of the sports code and other latest instructions issued in this regard along with the regulations issued from time-to-time by the UWW.