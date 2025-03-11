Sports ministry revokes suspension of Wrestling Federation of India

CHENNAI: The sports ministry on Tuesday revoked suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India paving way for the NSF to take back the control of the sport and carry out it's day-to-day activities.

It also meant the WFI can now hold selection trials to pick up the team for the upcoming Asian Championships scheduled later this month. The wrestlers were forced to miss two back-to-back Ranking Series earlier due tok the standoff between the WFI and the ministry.

However, they could not have afforded to miss the continental tournament. As per the rules and regulations of United World Wrestling, the continental event serves as the qualifier for the World Championships.

The suspension was imposed by the ministry on December 24, 2023, days after the elections of the federation following which Sanjay Kumar Singh replaced Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the president.

The decision was taken days after a spot committee, which was formed to inspect office of the WFI, visited the premises and submitted its findings. The observation by the Delhi High Court a few days back also played a role wherein it was said that the sport and the wrestlers are suffering due to the ongoing issues.