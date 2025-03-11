Wrestlers Deepak, Antim set to compete in selection trials

CHENNAI: The last two years have not been ideal for the country's wrestlers. The sport that has given India at least an Olympic medal since 2008 was in shambles ever since the historic protest broke out in January 2023 against the Wrestling Federation of India's former beleaguered chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The unrest, uncertainties and upheaval could finally be laid to rest as the sports ministry on Tuesday revoked the suspension of the WFI which was imposed on December 24, 2023.

The decision is a big relief for the federation that can now function with bit more freedom. More than the WFI, it's a huge respite for the wrestlers, who were in conundrum for the past couple of years. It not only impacted their preparations ahead of the Paris Olympics last year but also forced them to skip several international tournaments.

Because of the ministry's relief, they now can participate in the international events and be part of the national camps, which have not been held systematic since 2023. And the first step towards normalcy would be the selection trials scheduled at the IG Stadium in New Delhi for the Asian Championships on March 15.

The Asian meet is slated from March 25 to 30 in Amman, Jordan while the Worlds will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from September 13 to 21.

With the development, a few big names are set to return to the wrestling mat and Deepak Punia, the 2019 World Championships silver medallist, is one among them. Punia, who had missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo Games in 2021 by a whisker, last competed in an international tournament in May last year. It was the World Olympic Qualifier and he had failed to qualify finishing 18th.

"Deepak has expressed his interest to compete in the trials. He is also there in the core group of the SAI's Target Olympic Podium Scheme. He is expected to compete in the 86kg," a WFI official told this daily.

Apart from Deepak, Antim Panghal, who competed in the 53kg in Paris, is another established name to return to the competitive wrestling with the trials. She was named in the Haryana squad for the Federation Cup held on March 9 and 10 but withdrew a day before on medical grounds. "She will be participating in the trials as she is targetting Asian Championship to mark her international return," said a source close to the wrestler. The Paris Olympics was Antim's last international event.