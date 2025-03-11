Wrestlers Deepak, Antim set to compete in selection trials

CHENNAI: The last two years have not been ideal for the country's wrestlers. The sport that has given India at least an Olympic medal since 2008 was in shambles ever since the historic protest broke out in January 2023 against the Wrestling Federation of India's former beleaguered chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The unrest, uncertainties and upheaval could finally be laid to rest as the sports ministry on Tuesday revoked the suspension of the WFI which was imposed on December 24, 2023.
The decision is a big relief for the federation that can now function with bit more freedom. More than the WFI, it's a huge respite for the wrestlers, who were in conundrum for the past couple of years. It not only impacted their preparations ahead of the Paris Olympics last year but also forced them to skip several international tournaments.
Because of the ministry's relief, they now can participate in the international events and be part of the national camps, which have not been held systematic since 2023. And the first step towards normalcy would be the selection trials scheduled at the IG Stadium in New Delhi for the Asian Championships on March 15.
The Asian meet is slated from March 25 to 30 in Amman, Jordan while the Worlds will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from September 13 to 21.
With the development, a few big names are set to return to the wrestling mat and Deepak Punia, the 2019 World Championships silver medallist, is one among them. Punia, who had missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo Games in 2021 by a whisker, last competed in an international tournament in May last year. It was the World Olympic Qualifier and he had failed to qualify finishing 18th.
"Deepak has expressed his interest to compete in the trials. He is also there in the core group of the SAI's Target Olympic Podium Scheme. He is expected to compete in the 86kg," a WFI official told this daily.
Apart from Deepak, Antim Panghal, who competed in the 53kg in Paris, is another established name to return to the competitive wrestling with the trials. She was named in the Haryana squad for the Federation Cup held on March 9 and 10 but withdrew a day before on medical grounds. "She will be participating in the trials as she is targetting Asian Championship to mark her international return," said a source close to the wrestler. The Paris Olympics was Antim's last international event.
Focus on athletes' welfare
Meanwhile, the sports ministry said the decision to revoke the suspension was taken keeping in mind the welfare of the wrestlers. "The suspension has been revoked with central focus on athletes' welfare. The earlier situation was adversely affecting the sport as well as the athletes and their sporting career. It was important for our wrestlers to participate in the Asian Championships and World Championships, otherwise, it would have been an injustice to the future of our wrestlers," Mandaviya told this daily.
The WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh also sang from the same hymn sheet and said the federation will soon organise national camps to restore normalcy. "We will soon organise national camps in consultation with the SAI," he told this daily. Speaking on the selection trials, Sanjay Singh said, "Medallists from the senior national championships, 2025 National Games, recently-held Federation Cup along with country's prominent wrestlers including those in the TOPS core group can compete to stake their claims in the national team."
Riders with revocation
The ministry, however, has put a few conditions that needed to be followed within a timeframe. It said the WFI must reverse all amendments made during its suspension and ensure checks and balances in decision-making within four weeks. "Any non-elected person, suspended or terminated officials must be completely dissociated from WFI. The executive committee must submit an undertaking within four weeks. The WFI must ensure fair and transparent selection of athletes for all international events, following the Sports Code and UWW regulations. Besides, the WFI must strictly adhere to sports governance principles, ethical standards, and athlete safety policies," the ministry said in the order.