For 2036 Olympics, tap into talent now, says Sreejesh

BENGALURU: The one overriding theme on the opening day of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Sports Summit was India's potential growth trajectory in the field of sport over the next decade. The main subplot — touched by a lot of speakers including former Indian athletes Dinesh Karthik and PR Sreejesh — was understandable because there could be a universe where India, in 2035, would be a year out from hosting the Olympics.

Sreejesh, owner of two Olympic medals (2021 and 2024), couldn't stifle a smile when he said 'first, it's a honour to play the Olympics for your country. "Then think about those players who get to play the 2036 Olympics at home? I'm just going to be a normal person, sitting in a chair and cheering for my country."

It's nowhere close to being a done deal even though the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have expressed enthusiasm in India showing a lot of interest in hosting the Games. At this stage, the IOC is in dialogue with several National Olympic Committees (NOCs) as is the norm.

Can India bring the Games? While Moya Dodd, a prominent sports personality who served on the IOC's Athlete's Entourage Commission, didn't give too much away, she said the Olympics does bring with the opportunity to turbo-charge investment. "I think it's clear that having the facilities and being able to deliver the Games is always crucial for any host," Dodd, a leading voice for women's rights in sport today, said on the sidelines of the two-day event. "Leaving the voting and politics aside, it's a great opportunity to turbo-charge investment into sports infrastructure that will be able to bear fruit for many years to come. (It's about) making sure that those investments are the right ones in the right places, serving the right people and taking a holistic view of that is a big opportunity, not just in hosting rights, but also to improve the communities that will be the host communities."

The point about infrastructure is one Karthik alluded to when he was talking about how the Indian Premier League boosted infrastructure within a cricketing context. "The IPL has brought out a winning mentality in all our players," he said in a session moderated by cricketer-turned-commentator Isa Guha (RCB's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, was also part of the session). "With the influx of money and the financial benefits that a lot of the teams receive, and in turn the stakeholders, a lot of it has been put back in infrastructure. So, when infrastructure grows, eventually the quality of the sport develops as well."