Wrestlers Deepak, Antim make it to national team; Aman skips trials

CHENNAI: Days after the sports ministry revoked its suspension, the Wrestling Federation of India on Saturday conducted selection trials at the IG Stadium, New Delhi to pick the national team for the Asian Championships. The continental tournament is scheduled in Amman, Jordan from March 25 to 30.

Incidentally, the last trials the WFI conducted before getting mired in controversy was in August 29, 2022 to select the squad for the World Championships.

As this daily reported, Deepak Punia, who returned to the wrestling mat following a surgery in his left thigh last year, competed in the 92kg and clinched the gold medal to book a place in the team. Similarly, Antim Panghal won the trials in her pet weight category 53kg to return to the team since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, the 2024 Games bronze medallist, Aman Sehrawat, withdrew from the trials citing an injury. Rising wrestler Chirag won the trials in absence of Aman and will be representing the country in the 57kg.

"The selection trials were overseen by the WFI selection committee, including WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh, vice president Jai Prakash, treasurer SP Deshwal, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt. The WFI extended invitations to top wrestlers from across the country to participate in the trials, ensuring a highly competitive and transparent selection process. However, a few notable wrestlers, including Aman Sehrawat, were unable to participate due to injuries," read a press statement issued by the federation.

Other notable winners in the men's freestyle were Sujeet Kalkal, who clinched gold in the 65kg, Udit (61kg) and Vishal Kaliraman (70kg). In the men's Greco-Roman, Sunil Kumar made it to the team by winning gold in the 87kg. Paris Olympian Reetika Hooda made a comeback by beating favourite Priya Malik in the 76kg while Manisha defeated 2024 World Championships bronze medallist Mansi to win the 62kg trials.

The Indian wrestlers will depart for the championships in batches starting from March 23. The continental championships will see competitions in the Greco-Roman category followed by women's wrestling and men's freestyle.

"The WFI had sought a day from the United World Wrestling to make changes to the provisional entries sent earlier. The entries have been updated soon after the conclusion of the trials. The wrestlers will head to Amman in batches depending on their schedule in the event," a WFI official told this daily.