BFI elections heats up: It's president Ajay Singh's versus Bhandari-Kalita combine for key posts

CHENNAI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) election is heading towards a dramatic finish. After much speculation over former sports minister Anurag Thakur’s potential candidature, the final list of nominated candidates for elections was published on Monday. Expectedly, his name did not figure as it was deleted over violation of rules specified in a letter issued by the BFI president, Ajay Singh, on March 7.

As expected, Singh has been nominated for the post of president twice by different sets of proposers and seconders. Going by the List of Nominated Candidates published by Returning Officer RK Gauba, three other names will be contesting for the posts. Former secretary general (Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) and Indian Boxing Federation), Rajesh Bhandari, and current secretary general, Hemanta Kalita, have filed nominations. The fourth name is that of D Chandralal from Kerala.

Interestingly, in a sport where women have fetched more Olympic and world championship medals from an Indian perspective, there is only one representative in the whole Electoral College of 58 and will be contesting for both treasurer and joint secretary (central zone). The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) constitution mandates that National Sports Federations are represented by one male and one female member in the general assembly.

Going by the list of proposers and seconders, it is evident that two distinctive panels are emerging and the BFI chief has a few senior members backing him. However, in BFI elections until the day of voting, nothing can be concluded with certainty. The could be withdrawals and of course, switching loyalties cannot be ruled out. The name of the venue has been announced by BFI chief (on March 28 in Gurugram).

Uttarakhand boxing unit’s Gopal Singh Kholia, Sai Satish N from Karnataka boxing association and Dhirendra Singh from Rajasthan have proposed and seconded Singh’s (Uttarakhand boxing body) name. Similarly, Assam’s Kamal Chandra Goyary and Swapan Banerjee from the Bengal unit proposed and seconded Assam’s Kalita. While Bhandari’s name was proposed and seconded by Daman and Diu’s Jeetendra Patel and Gujarat’s ID Nanavati. Chandralal had support from DN Brahmbhatt from Gujarat and R Rajendran from Chhattisgarh.

There are four members contesting for the post of secretary general. Like Singh, Pramod Kumar from the Uttar Pradesh boxing unit has been nominated twice. Manje Gowda from Karnataka, Gopal Singh (Uttarakhand) and Dhirendra (Rajasthan) proposed and seconded his name. Satish N, who proposed Singh’s name for president’s post, too has filed to contest for secretary general’s post (proposed and seconded by Rajan Sharma of J&K and Dhirendra Singh). Senior member Nirmolak Singh is on the electoral roll from J&K.