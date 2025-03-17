Boxing secures spot in 2028 Olympics as IOC backs new governing body

COSTA NAVARINO: Boxing is set to be on the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles after years of disputes over how the sport is run.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Monday the executive board he chairs approved including boxing on the 2028 program.

It still needs a full IOC Session of about 100 members to sign off on the decision later this week, but that is usually a formality.

The IOC organized the boxing tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 and the Paris Summer Games last year after relations with the Russian-led International Boxing Association broke down, but said it needed a new partner in time for 2028.

Last month, the IOC recognized a new governing body, World Boxing.

“I am very confident that the session will approve it so that all the boxers of the world then have certainty that they can participate in the Olympic Games L.A. 2028 if their national federation is recognized by World Boxing," Bach said.