Rift wide open as BFI chief suspends secretary and treasurer before elections

CHENNAI: The Boxing Federation of India election is getting more and more intriguing and messier. Days ahead of the election, the BFI president, Ajay Singh, has suspended its secretary Hemanta Kalita and treasurer Digvijay Singh over alleged financial irregularities. This, on a day, when the Returning Officer rejected Kalita’s name from the final list of nominated candidates on Tuesday.

According to a letter issued by the BFI president on Tuesday, the decision has been taken after an investigation by a former judge. “Justice Jain has concluded his investigation and submitted his report, which has found both of you guilty of serious charges of financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds,” the letter said. The investigation was carried out on the basis of a complaint received by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). “The findings of the report establish a clear breach of fiduciary duties and responsibilities expected from individuals holding key positions within the Federation,” the BFI chief said in the letter. The investigation was initiated after the SAI had asked the BFI to investigate the charges levelled against the office-bearers. It is understood that the first complaint was made in December last year and gained momentum in February this year.

"It is deeply disheartening because I not only trusted them but believed that, as office bearers, they would work towards the growth of boxing in India and its global stature. However, their actions have left me with no choice but to take this course. It is unfortunate that instead of strengthening the sport, they have undermined the very foundation we worked so hard to build," Ajay Singh said.

Kalita was quite crossed with the letter. He dismissed the allegations as baseless and said that the treasurer and he would take legal action. Kalita even claimed that since the RO has taken over the election process, the BFI president has no power to send such a letter. “This is also in violation of our constitution that says that any decision to suspend office-bearers has to be passed in the executive council and the general assembly,” he said. Kalita even claimed that the BFI chief is resorting to this because he doesn’t have majority in the election. The investigation apparently was initiated when the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had formed an ad hoc committee.

This is the usual trajectory a sports election takes when there are discrepancies and contests. With clear conflict in the open, it needs to be seen how other members react.