HC sets aside BFI chief's March 7 letter, election results subject to final ruling

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday put on hold the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) directive that restricted electoral representation in its upcoming polls to only elected members of affiliated state units. The order came in response to a petition filed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association (DABA), challenging the legitimacy of the federation's mandate. This could pave way for former sports minister Anurag Thakur to be included in the electoral college.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, presiding over the matter, ruled that the BFI’s controversial circular dated March 7 would remain inoperative till the next hearing. However, the election process itself would proceed as scheduled, with the declaration of results remaining subject to judicial scrutiny.

“The electoral process shall continue without being affected by the March 7 circular. Election results will be declared but shall remain contingent upon the outcome of the present petition,” the court stated while scheduling the next hearing for August.

The elections, slated for March 28, have already seen contentious exclusions from the final electoral college list. Notably, Rohit Jain and Neeraj Kant Bhatt, nominated by DABA, were disqualified based on the BFI’s circular. Even Anurag Thakur was deemed ineligible because of this.

Acknowledging the gravity of the issue, the court issued notices to the Centre and the BFI, granting them four weeks to file their responses. Observing a prima facie case in favour of the petitioner, the court underscored that barring DABA’s participation could cause irreparable prejudice.

As highlighted by this daily, the March 7 circular, sent to all state affiliates, stipulated that only legitimately elected representatives from state units, formally recognised through the BFI’s annual general meeting, would be eligible to cast votes. This directive has now come under intense legal scrutiny.