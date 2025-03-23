Jaspreet Kaur breaks powerlifting national record, Sheetal edges Payal for gold in archery

NEW DELHI: Punjab powerlifter Jaspreet Kaur grabbed a share of the spotlight with two 'special' archers as she bettered her own the national record in 45kg category to win the gold on the fourth day of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG) here on Sunday.

The 31-year-old became the first athlete in this edition of KIPG to break a national record, surpassing her previous best of 100kg set in 2023, when she also won gold in the same event.

“I wanted to perform even better this time around. Shattering a national record has also helped me climb up the national rankings,” Kaur told SAI Media.

Gaining 16kg in strength over two years was no easy feat, and Kaur underwent intense training, researched new techniques, and adjusted her diet to maintain peak fitness. However, her biggest challenge was dealing with anxiety.

“I made my debut in 2022 at the nationals. So, I always felt I was quite new to the sport. It took me a while to realise that to develop strength and muscle, it would take time. It does not happen overnight. It took me three years to deliver such performances,” said Kaur, who had polio at the age of three.