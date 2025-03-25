Having gone extra mile, boxer Poonam two hits away from national glory

CHENNAI: There's a cloud over Indian boxing because of the existing tussle between the office-bearers within the Boxing Federation of India, the governing body of the sport in the country. The off-the-ring issues are bound to play in the minds of the boxers but Poonam Poonia has one objective at the moment — to capture the gold medal in the ongoing national boxing championships in Greater Noida.

The Haryana youngster, who competes in 54-57kg category, is two steps away from her goal having registered a solid victory in the quarterfinal stage over Manipur's Kunjarani Devi on Tuesday. "It was a good outing (quarterfinal). I have had a good run so far and I'm hoping to go all the way," Poonam, who is representing the Railway Sports Promotion Board, told this daily.

Following the Paris Olympics, this is the first noteworthy senior-level competition for women pugilists. A medal-winning performance in the nationals could propel them to bigger events in the months to come. And for the likes of Poonam, it will certainly be a step in the right direction. The former youth world champ is a certified talent but is bound to face stern challenges when she trades blows at the elite level. She's intent on maximising her talent. The BFI might have been dormant in terms of holding camps and competitions after the Paris Games until recently, but Poonam had taken matters in her own hands in order to improve her skills inside the ring. She had travelled to Uzbekistan along with fellow boxer Anamika. "I went to Uzbekistan for a two-week training camp just a month or so back. It was a good opportunity to spar with some of the talented boxers. I worked on endurance and power training," she said.

Having captured the 60kg national title in 2022, the 23-year-old, who's supported by Olympic Gold Quest, is not shy of experience at this level (at the senior level). And she's looking to elevate her game further by working on her leg strength and other skill sets — footwork, agility et al.