Having gone extra mile, boxer Poonam two hits away from national glory

CHENNAI: There's a cloud over Indian boxing because of the existing tussle between the office-bearers within the Boxing Federation of India, the governing body of the sport in the country. The off-the-ring issues are bound to play in the minds of the boxers but Poonam Poonia has one objective at the moment — to capture the gold medal in the ongoing national boxing championships in Greater Noida.
The Haryana youngster, who competes in 54-57kg category, is two steps away from her goal having registered a solid victory in the quarterfinal stage over Manipur's Kunjarani Devi on Tuesday. "It was a good outing (quarterfinal). I have had a good run so far and I'm hoping to go all the way," Poonam, who is representing the Railway Sports Promotion Board, told this daily.
Following the Paris Olympics, this is the first noteworthy senior-level competition for women pugilists. A medal-winning performance in the nationals could propel them to bigger events in the months to come. And for the likes of Poonam, it will certainly be a step in the right direction. The former youth world champ is a certified talent but is bound to face stern challenges when she trades blows at the elite level. She's intent on maximising her talent. The BFI might have been dormant in terms of holding camps and competitions after the Paris Games until recently, but Poonam had taken matters in her own hands in order to improve her skills inside the ring. She had travelled to Uzbekistan along with fellow boxer Anamika. "I went to Uzbekistan for a two-week training camp just a month or so back. It was a good opportunity to spar with some of the talented boxers. I worked on endurance and power training," she said.
Having captured the 60kg national title in 2022, the 23-year-old, who's supported by Olympic Gold Quest, is not shy of experience at this level (at the senior level). And she's looking to elevate her game further by working on her leg strength and other skill sets — footwork, agility et al.
Daughter of Om Prakash Poonia, a farmer from Burak village (Hisar District), Poonam has done well to come this far. Boxing is something that runs in her family. She was initially inspired by her elder sister, Sonu, who was also among winners' circle on the day in the 60-65kg category. Sonu, who represents All India Police, beat UP's Sarita Rai 5-0. Poonam's brother, Deepak, is also a proficient boxer and is currently part of an ongoing international training camp in Brazil.
Her willingness to go the extra mile and support from her family could elevate her to bigger status in the coming years.
Simranjit, Jaismine advance
Simranjit Kaur (Punjab), Jaismine (SSCB) were some of the more-touted names to produce winning results on the day. Simranjit, a former World Championships bronze medallist, scored a unanimous decision victory over Railways' Prachi in the 60-65kg category to enter the last-four stage. Jaismine, who was part of the Paris Olympics, was even more dominant. The referee was forced to stop her contest as she was too powerful against Hannah Joy of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Kalaivani S (48-51kg) pulled off a big victory over Maharashtra's Devika Ghorpade, a 2022 youth world champion.