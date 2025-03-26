Pardeep Joon, Sahista shine in powerlifting with gold medals in Khelo India Para Games

NEW DELHI: Haryana's Pardeep Joon and Delhi's Sahista won the gold medals in their respective men's and women's powerlifting competitions at the Khelo India Para Games here on Wednesday.

Over the three days of competitions, the powerlifting event saw four national records being set by Jaspreet Kaur (45 kg), Manish Kumar (54 kg), Seema Rani (61 kg), and Jhandu Kumar (72 kg).

As many as 170 gold medals have already been decided with Haryana leading the charts, having bagged 31 gold.

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh followed with 26 and 22 medals, respectively.

Pradeep, who had won gold in the first edition of the KIPG in December 2023, lifted 194 kg in 107+ kg category to win his second yellow metal.

Hailing from a middle class family, Pardeep began his powerlifting journey in 2021 and worked hard to clinch a gold in the National Games and Khelo India Para Games 2023.