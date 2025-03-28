Singh is king: Gurindervir fastest man in the country

BENGALURU: Gurindervir Singh achieved a sizeable feat on Friday.

The sprinter from Punjab is now the fastest man in the country as he broke the national 100 metre record in the one-day opening leg of the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Complex here.

He ran to stop the clock at 10.20 seconds in Race D, a timing that is better than the previous national record of 10.23 seconds, which was recorded by Manikanta Hoblidhar in 2023 in Bengaluru.

Gurindervir was naturally stoked after the day's outcome. "The weather was good but the starting block was slippery. I had to get manual support. After crossing the finishing line, I was extremely happy to have clocked a good time," he said.

After this record-breaking run, the sprinter is confident of bringing the time down in the days to come. "I think I have the ability to run 100m in 10.10 in the near future," he added.

His upcoming goal is the Asian Athletics Championships, which is scheduled to be held in May. "I should be able to do better at the Federation Cup," he noted.

Hoblidhar, who finished second on the day, was impressive as well. He improved his personal best by clocking 10.22 seconds. Amlan Borgohain was the third-quickest with a timing of 10.43 seconds. Amlan was the topper in the men's 200m race with a timing of 20.83 seconds.

In the women's equivalent (Race C), Telangana's Nithya Gandhe was the fastest with a timing of 11.41 seconds. Karnataka's Sneha SS was second-fastest with a timing of 11.55 seconds while Tamil Nadu's Abinaya Rajarajan was third-fastest with an effort of 11.59 seconds.

Later in the day, Nithya did a double by beating Jyothi Yarraji in the 200m race. She clocked 23.36 seconds. Jyothi, who had captured the 100m hurdles gold medal, clocked 23.55 seconds to finish second in the 200m race.

Results: Women: 100m (Race A): Ardra K (Kerala) 12:09 secs, Varsha V (Karnataka) 12.25s, Akshaya S (Tamil Nadu) 12.28s. 100m (Race B): Angel Silvia M (Tamil Nadu) 11.67 secs, B Srividya Bala M (Tamil Nadu) 12.00s, Neole Anna Cornelio (Karnataka) 12.11s. 100m (Race C): Nithya Gandhe (Telangana) 11.41 sec, Sneha SS (Karnataka) 11.55s, Abinaya Rajarajan (Tamil Nadu) 11.59s. 200m (Race A): Angel Silvia M (Tamil Nadu) 23.94 secs, Simrandeep Kaur (Delhi) 24.11s, V Sudheeksha (Karnataka) 24.52s. 200m (Race B): Nithya Gandhe (Telangana) 23.36 secs, Jyothi Yarraji (Reliance) 23.55s, Vijaya Kumari (Madhya Pradesh) 23.65s. 800m: Huidrom Bhumeshwor (Manipur) 2:06.49 secs, Thota S (Chhattisgarh) 2:07.39s, Vineeta Gurjar (Uttar Pradesh) 2:09.62s. 5000m: Beby (Uttar Pradesh) 16:39.95 secs, Supriti K (Jharkhand) 16:54.23s, Poonam Dinkar (Railways) 17:03.97s. 100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji (Reliance) 13.07 secs, Pragyan P (Reliance) 13.44s, Nandhini K (Tamil Nadu) 13.78s. Javelin throw: Ramyashree Jain (Karnataka) 50.41m, Hemamalini N (Tamil Nadu) 46.05m, Diksha Dwivedi (Gujarat) 40.82m. Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (Reliance) 4.00m, Sathya Tamilarasan (Tamil Nadu) 3.80m, V Dharshini V (Tamil Nadu) 3.60m. High jump: Abhinaya S (JSW) 1.83m, Gobika K (Tamil Nadu) 1.80m, Jassika (Delhi) 1.65m. Long jump: Sandra Babu (JSW) 6.22m, Abinaya Sri (Tamil Nadu) 6.13m, Deepanshi Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 5.99m.

Men: 100m (Race A): Maneesh H (Kerala) 10.64 secs, Adesh G (Rajasthan) 10.69s, Rohit (Haryana) 10.74s. 100m (Race B): Aryan Manoj (Karnataka) 10.81 secs, Mukundan AD (Kerala) 10.81s, Pratham K (Maharashtra) 10.87s. 100m (Race C): Abhinav C (Kerala) 10.59 secs, Ravikiran (Karnataka) 10.79s, Kaushik Kamat (Maharashtra) 10.83s. 100m (Race D): Gurindervir Singh (Reliance) 10.20 sec (NR. Previous record of 10.23 seconds was set in 2023 by Manikanta H), Manikanta Hoblindhar (Reliance) 10.22s, Amlan Borgohain (Reliance) 10.43s. 200m: Amlan Borgohain (Reliance) 20.83 secs, Manikanta H (Reliance) 21.20s, Lalu Prasad Bhoi (Reliance) 21.26s. 800m (Race A): Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:47.09 secs, Mohammed Afsal (Kerala) 1:47.09s, Salman Farookh (Kerala) 1:49.84s. 800m (Race B): Prakash Gadade (Maharashtra) 1:49.50 secs, Aman Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 1:49.59s, Kuruba Mahendra (Andhra Pradesh) 1:56.89s. 5000m: Gaurav Bhaskar (Maharashtra) 14:35.29 secs, Shivaji Parashuram (Railways) 14:38.47s, Rahul Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 15:16.78s. 110m hurdles: Muhammed Lazan (JSW) 14.13 secs, Sahil Jagdish G (Maharashtra) 14.81s, Hariharan K (JSW) 14.83s. High jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Maharashtra) 2.23m, Aadarsh Ram (Tamil Nadu) 2.18m, Bharath Raj B (Kerala) 2.10m. Long jump: Vishnu M (Tamil Nadu) 7.73m, Saran S (Tamil Nadu) 7.65m, Sharon J (Tamil Nadu) 7.64m. Pole vault: Kavinraja S (Tamil Nadu) 5.00m, M Gowtham (Tamil Nadu) 5.00m, Ramrathan (Rajasthan) 5.00m. Shot put: Visha Ayyappan V (Tamil Nadu) 16.40m, Govind Vijay Rai (Maharashtra) 16.30m, Sai Kiran A (Telangana) 15.16m. Javelin throw: Shashank Patil (Karnataka) 76.23m, Bibin Antony (Kerala) 74.23m, Amit Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 66.32m.