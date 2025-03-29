ISL: Bengaluru FC put up five-star show to book semis berth

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC put up a sparkling display to secure a berth in the semifinals of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC were on the receiving end as Bengaluru posted a 5-0 victory in Knockout 1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Suresh Singh Wangjam scored an early goal while Edgar Medez doubled their lead. Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri and Jorge Pereyra Diaz made it a night to remember for The Blues with three more strikes in the second-half. Bengaluru will go on to face FC Goa in the two-legged semifinal.

In as early as the ninth minute of the tie, Suresh opened Bengaluru's account with a good finish. The midfielder was rewarded for making a good run inside the penalty box. Winger Williams was involved in the build-up as it was his cross that created the opportunity. Mumbai defender Thaer Krouma, in a bid to clear the cross, could only place it on the pathway of the onrushing Suresh, who hit it first time past goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa's left.

Mendez doubled Bengaluru's lead at the stroke of half-time with a strike from the penalty spot. It was Williams who won the penalty as he was challenged from behind by defender Hmingthanmawia Ralte. Ralte seemed to have gotten the ball but the referee deemed it to be a penalty.

Williams then turned goalscorer with a neat finish in the hour mark. His strike virtually put the game to bed. Chhetri, who came on as a substitute in the 56th minute or so, piled on more misery on the Islanders with a brilliant goal in the 76th minute. Another substitute Diaz got on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute.

On Sunday, NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will be looking to emulate Bengaluru in the second knockout fixture at the JN Stadium in Shillong. The winner between the two sides will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the two-legged semifinal.