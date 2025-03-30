Different kind of yellow fever as Chennai fans watch Brazil heroes

CHENNAI: The distinguished canary yellow is a common sight in Chennai, especially when cricket franchise Chennai Super Kings are in action. On Sunday, a sizeable number of fans from the city were sporting the yellow, but this time, it was for a different reason. They thronged the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to witness some of the celebrated stars of yesteryears in world football.

Wearing the famous yellow, the fans had arrived to watch some of the stars from the Brazil national team that set the stage alight in 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan. That famed team, in their prime years, were almost untouchable, considered to be Rolls-Royce players.

Ronaldo, Ronaldhino, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo...the star quality was astronomical then. With Ronaldhino and Rivaldo in the line-up on Sunday, they were up against India's own famed players from the past. IM Vijayan, who is one of best players to don an India jersey, was among them. It was an exhibition between Brazil Legends and India All Stars. The once-in-a-lifetime match was being organised by Football Plus Soccer Academy with the support of Brazil Soccer Academy. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present to witness the sport's former heroes.

Most of the former world beaters are in their 50s but there were certainly sparks of magic on the pitch. As expected, Brazil were a more dominant side but India ended the first half with plenty of promise.

Every touch by Ballon D'or winner Ronaldhino was celebrated. In the early stages of the tie, Ronaldhino, with his trademark air of nonchalance, brought a high ball under control and that drew boisterous cheers from the crowd. But it was Rivaldo who created the first effort on target in the fourth minute.

Around the 10th minute mark, Ronaldhino made goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhary work with a good effort from a freekick. Vijayan was also getting a share of the limelight with the fans cheering every touch that he made.