Dope of shame for India yet again

CHENNAI: WHEN it comes to doping, India will always be in front. The latest figures could be the highest positive doping cases after the 225 cases in 2019. What is even more intriguing is that the positive cases are in less than a year. According to the latest Annual Report of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports published on their website, 186 returned Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) in the April 2023-January 2024 (about 10 months) period. The number of samples increased to 4891, including 544 blood samples. Going by percentage, this is a high 3.80.

In 2022, India had topped the world in the percentage of doping positives against the number of samples tested. The figures were based on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) testing figures published last year in April. According to the WADA report, NADA found 125 positives, about 3.2 percent of the total number of samples collected and was highest among countries that had tested more than 2000 samples. As far as testing samples is concerned, 4891 could be the highest in the country.

“During the period of April 2023 – January 2024, a total of 4891 dope samples including 544 blood samples were collected during sports championship and training camps,” said the report.

At 43, athletics has seen a spurt of positive cases including Asian Games and championship medallists. Weightlifting had 33 AAFs, followed by powerlifting with 27 positive cases. Wrestling (10) and boxing (9) were next. Pencak-Silat is a sport that has returned 2 positive cases. In all, there were positive cases in 24 sporting disciplines.

Cricket figures among the top sport to have opted for Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) with seven cricketers opting for this provision. The report said, “TUE may give that athlete the authorization to use that substance or method while competing without invoking an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).” Surprisingly, there have been only two TUE requests in athletics. Kabaddi saw four TUE requests but they were all granted.

The report said that Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) had heard 92 Anti-Doping Rule Violation cases while the Anti Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) heard 35 cases. The ADDP issued 56 orders while ADAP 21. “The ADRV cases/Appeals as per following details have been heard/disposed by ADDP/ADAP during the period of April – December 2023,” said the report. The report also pointed out that the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has increased the capacity from 4000 to 6000.