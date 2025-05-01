Gujarat & UP get max funding under sports ministry's Khelo India scheme

CHENNAI: Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have been the biggest beneficiaries of the sports ministry's Khelo India Creation and Upgradation of Sports Infrastructure scheme. As per the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Annual Report 2023-24 that was published recently on the ministry's website, Gujarat received a fund of Rs 606.37 crore for five projects. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, received Rs 500.96 crore for 30 projects.

Himachal Pradesh also got a huge boost with a fund of Rs 193.21 for nine projects. Close behind is Arunachal Pradesh with a funding of Rs 180.68 for 21 projects. Going by the Khelo India website, most of the 21 projects relate to multi-purpose halls in most of the districts in Arunachal Pradesh. While in Himachal, the fund will be utilized to build new synthetic athletic tracks and multi-purpose halls. Coincidentally, the two sports ministers before the current one were from Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal.

On the other hand, a sporting powerhouse like Tamil Nadu got a grant of only Rs 29.50 crore and is less than what Sikkim received – Rs 33.34 crore. Kerala, another sporting state, received Rs 65.58cr and the majority of the amount — Rs 34.80 crore — went to Sports Authority of India regional centre in Trivandrum for building a 300-bed hostel. This was listed on the Khelo India figures on the website. However, Karnataka has received a funding of Rs 134.5 crore out of which around Rs 55 crore is going to SAI facilities. Manipur, too, got a substantial boost with a funding of Rs 80.45 crore. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra got Rs 125.09 crore, Rs 115.03 crore and Rs 117.83 crore, respectively, while Punjab received Rs 106 crore.

According to the report, Gujarat's Construction of Sports Complex at Naranpura, Ahmedabad, is one of the two special infrastructure projects initiated under this component of Khelo India Scheme. And the total financial outlay of the project is Rs 583.99 crore. Ahmedabad has already been projected as the potential host for the Commonwealth Games in 2030. The Commonwealth Games Association, India, has submitted a letter of intent to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) with Ahmedabad as the venue. Though the Indian Olympic Association is yet to submit the name of the host city, Ahmedabad is considered as the frontrunner as host.

The other special project, according to the report, is the "Development and Modernization Of Sigra Stadium, Varanasi" at a project outlay of Rs 315.48 crore. The three-phase project would aim to create an international sports competition venue in Varanasi with an international size swimming pool and outdoor sporting facilities.

The report says that "a total of 322 new sports infrastructure projects have been approved, with 198 completed and 124 ongoing". Along with this, "37 new projects have been approved across 27 states and 5 union territories, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 3072.92 crore".

The sports ministry aims at "creating and upgrading sports infrastructure throughout the country by providing capital to States/UTs the Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and other eligible entities such as Central/State educational institutions, Defence/Paramilitary organizations, etc. to create modern sports infrastructure as well as to improve existing sports, sports science and sports equipment and other related infrastructure". This is done under the "Creation & Upgradation of Sports Infrastructure under Khelo India Scheme".