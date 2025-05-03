Woxsen Sports Academy, SixS collaborate to launch India's first brain training lab for athletes

HYDERABAD: Woxsen University has taken a pioneering step in Indian sports development with the launch of the Woxsen Sports Academy in collaboration with SixS Sports & Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, unveiling the country’s first-ever Brain Training Lab for athletes. The event brought together leading names from Indian sports and academia, setting a new benchmark in holistic athlete development.

At the heart of this revolutionary initiative is the Brain Training Lab, an innovation that combines neuroscience and cognitive training with traditional sports performance enhancement. Designed to improve focus, reaction time, and decision-making abilities, the lab addresses the critical mental aspects that define elite athletic performance.

Further advancing this mission, the Woxsen Sports Academy has also introduced a state-of-the-art Sports Science Centre featuring cutting-edge biomechanics technologies. This includes a Motion Capture System by Xsens that records precise 3D human motion in real time, even in outdoor environments, ensuring accurate performance analysis. Smart Plantar Pressure Sensor Insoles by Moticon allow for lab-level gait and foot pressure analysis directly within the athlete’s shoe, removing the limitations of traditional lab settings. Surface Electromyography (EMG) technology by Delsys measures muscle activation during both performance and rehabilitation, offering deep insights into muscle behavior under varied conditions.

Together, these innovations mark a significant leap forward in athlete training, positioning Woxsen University at the forefront of sports science and performance development