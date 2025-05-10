AFI approval must for competing or training abroad

CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has come out with an interesting circular for all its athletes, days after an Indian athlete was caught with a banned substance in Kenya. The AFI has restricted all athletes’ participation in international competitions and even training. The AFI has said that athletes must seek written permission before going abroad for training and competition.

The circular, signed by secretary general Sandeep Mehta, outlined AFI’s objective saying: “The purpose of this policy is to establish a structured and transparent process for Indian athletes intending to compete in standard international events,” it said. “It seeks to ensure that athletes’ representation is appropriate and aligns with India’s athletics calendar, events meet quality and safety standards, no scheduling conflicts with national commitments or trials. It also aims to encourage participation in AFI competitions.”

This order comes into effect immediately.

According to the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, in a joint operation with Directorate of Criminal Investigation, they nabbed an Indian national who had with him “an illegal consignment of assorted performance enhancing substances” at a high altitude training centre in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Another reason that could have prompted the AFI was decentralisation of the national camps which led to athletes training at different locations under different coaches, and funded by different foundations and organizations. There have been cases where athletes have gone abroad for training. Take for instance a top quarter-miler of this country who is training in England. She missed the Federation Cup and the AFI was not amused. One of the reasons for seeking permission is because AFI wants to “strengthen participation in the National Calendar”.

The AFI has also cautioned against athletes taking part in sub-standard events while giving domestic competition a miss. “Some international competitions may not be officially sanctioned, or may lack basic infrastructure or medical safeguards,” said the circular. “The policy ensures: athletes are not exploited or misled by dubious organizers; participation is limited to credible, recognized events.”

The AFI is also worried that because if there is not monitoring then it might lead to chaos as well. It understood that sometimes the athlete just goes without the knowledge of AFI.