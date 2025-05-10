Redemption for archer Madhura as she wins three medals in a day

CHENNAI: Things didn't go Madhura Dhamangaonkar's way in recent Archery World Cups. The unsatisfactory outings pushed her to the verge of quitting the sport. Cut to May 2025, the compound archer has a gold medal around her neck after winning the final of the Women's compound event against Carson Krahe of the United States at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai on Friday.

The final was a nail-biting affair. From starting with a 30 with two Xs in the first end to trailing 81-85 at the third end, Madhura bounced back, scoring two Xs and a nine. Kruhe faltered by one point as the final scoreboard read 139-138 with Madhura securing her moment of glory.

That she almost called it quits after forgettable performances in the last two World Cups only makes this victory special. On the same day, she won bronze in the compound mixed event with Abhishek Verma and silver in the compound women's team with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikitha Taniparthi.

Her coach Pravin Sawant felt that it was her 'gold wala mind' that propelled her to victory. "Since she's been with me, she's always had it in her mind; to win gold for the nation," he told this daily. Madhura is someone who can grasp quickly from her tutors. "That is her biggest strength. She does what she thinks of. She does what she sets her mind on," he added.

Sawant credited the turnaround to the change in compound equipment. "She has the body structure that belongs to this category. She was already an Indian player and we only helped her with pacing and her equipment. I put her with the 'PSE company' (American archery supply company) That was my decision, which was important. She trusted me with it," he explained.

In addition, Sawant felt that invoking the state's icons like Chatrapathi Shivaji had motivated the 24-year-old. "People in Maharashtra look up to him and his spirit. I used to use that to motivate her," he recounted.