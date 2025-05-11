Anshu urged to take part in selection trials for Mongolia Ranking Series

CHENNAI: Tokyo and Paris Olympian Anshu Malik has expressed her interest to compete in the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series scheduled in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from May 29 to June 1. Anshu informed the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) about her interest. Despite not meeting the eligibility criteria set for the aforementioned competition, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in turn, has made an exception and urged the wrestler to earn her spot in the national team by taking part in the selection trials that's scheduled to be held at the IG Stadium, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

As the 23-year-old — who is part of TOPS core group — hadn't taken part in the last selection trials which was held to pick the team for the Asian Championships, she is not eligible to take part in the Delhi trials, which will determine the participants for the third Ranking Series of the year. "She informed the TOPS but the chief coach of the women's team has urged her to book her spot in the national team by winning the 57kg selection trials," a source in the know of things told this daily. Anshu, a 2021 World Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, last represented India at the Paris Games in August 2024 where she lost to USA's Helen Louise Maroulis in the first round.

Moreover, the upcoming trials will be held only in weight categories wherein the wrestlers didn't win medals in the continental championships. While the women's trials are in Delhi, the men's trials, both in Greco-Roman and freestyle, will be held in Lucknow on Monday. Indian men wrestlers had won five medals (two in GR and three in freestyle) at the Asian meet then. Similarly, the women wrestlers had returned with a haul of five medals at the event.

Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Nitesh (97kg) had won a bronze each in GR while Udit (61kg silver), Deepak Punia (92kg silver) and Dinesh (125kg bronze) were the medallists in the freestyle. "Sunil is injured so now the trials will be held in nine weight categories in the GR. In the freestyle, trials will be organised in seven weight categories," added the source.

Manisha clinched 62kg gold while Reetika returned with 76kg silver in the Asian event held in Amman, Jordan from March 25 to 20. Antim Panghal (53kg), Muskan (59kg) and Mansi Lather (68kg) had bagged a bronze each. "Apart from Anshu, Radhika has been allowed to compete in the 68kg as before the trials for the Asian Championships, she had submitted her medical certificate requesting to skip the competition. As Mansi is injured, she has been given permission."

A total of 40 wrestlers (top 4 in each weight category) in every style have been camping at their respective centres after the Asian tournament. The WFI, along with Sports Authority of India (SAI), have chosen Lucknow for men wrestlers while the IG Stadium in New Delhi has been selected for the women's camp.