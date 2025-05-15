How wrestlers' mischief turned Delhi's Begampur, Suleman Nagar into new hub

CHENNAI: Haryana is India's wrestling citadel. The state is considered a wrestling powerhouse with akharas (wrestling academies) in every nook and corner.

Out of eight Olympic medallists since 1952 in the sport so far, five were born in the state with only the first medal winner KD Jadhav and double medallist Sushil Kumar born in Maharashtra and Delhi respectively. Such has been the dominance of Haryana in wrestling that even today, national teams in all age groups usually comprise more than 90 per cent wrestlers from the state.

That sway, however, seems to be diminishing, at least on paper. Going by birth records of up and coming wrestlers and even seniors to some extent, Begampur in Narela Zone and Suleman Nagar of Rohini Zone in New Delhi are emerging as the new wrestling nurseries. Both localities are in the North West part of the national capital and next to each other.

In the last few months, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has identified around 400 wrestlers from various age groups, who have submitted their birth certificates issued by Narela Zone or Rohini Zone of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Over 90 per cent of these grapplers hail from Haryana but their birth certificates show them as residents of Begampur or Suleman Nagar. Around 350 of them, on verification, have been found to be residents of Haryana and asked to compete in national tournaments representing their original state.

"The move is in line with the government's draft policy to counter age fraud and WFI's domicile rules and regulations," Sanjay Kumar Singh, WFI president, told this daily.

Earlier, the federation had made it mandatory for wrestlers to submit their Aadhaar cards to participate in the national tournaments. It was aimed at curbing age fraud and preventing inter-state exodus of wrestlers using forged domicile. In 2020, the federation adopted more stringent measures to make sure a wrestler from a particular state does not represent any other state.

"It has been seen frequently that Haryana wrestlers obtain birth certificates from Delhi to make themselves eligible to play for Delhi in the national tournaments. With competition in Haryana intense, wrestlers, who know they cannot find a place in the state squads, move to Delhi," a WFI official in the know of things, told this daily.