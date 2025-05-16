Other

Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark, becomes third Asian to join elite javelin club

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (92.97m) of Pakistan and Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m) of Chinese Taipei are the two other Asians to have breached the coveted mark.
DOHA: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally breached the 90m mark at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting as he became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat, here on Friday.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist sent his spear 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90m-plus efforts.

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (92.97m) of Pakistan and Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m) of Chinese Taipei are the two other Asians to have breached the coveted mark.

