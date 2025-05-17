Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen faces showdown against ‘the world.’ Will it end in a draw?

BERLIN: Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is playing a single game of chess against 140,000 people worldwide in a mega-match that could overturn expectations by ending in a draw in the next few days.

Billed as “Magnus Carlsen vs. The World,” the online match began April 4 on Chess.com, the world’s largest chess website, and is the first-ever online freestyle game to feature a world champion.

While Chess.com had predicted Carlsen would win by a wide margin, his Team World opposition could force a draw if it checks Carlsen’s king three times.

“Right now we’re heading towards a draw by perpetual check,” Carlsen said in a statement on Friday. “I felt that I was a little bit better, early in the opening, then maybe I didn’t play that precisely. Honestly, since then, they haven’t given me a single chance. So now, I think, it’s just heading towards the draw.”

He added: “Overall, ‘the world’ has played very, very sound chess from the start. Maybe not going for most enterprising options, but kind of keeping it more in vein with normal chess — which isn’t always the best strategy, but it worked out well this time.”

As a freestyle match, the bishops, knights, rooks, queen and king are randomly shuffled around the board while the pawns remain in their usual spots. Freestyle chess is popular because it allows players to be more creative and avoid memorization.

Team World votes on each move and each side has 24 hours to make their play. Carlsen is playing the white pieces.

“For most of the world, it is their first chance to say they’ve played a chess game against Magnus Carlsen,” Mike Klein, senior journalist with Chess.com, told The Associated Press. “I think ‘the world’ is going to be kind of tickled pink to be able to say, ‘I was part of a draw against Magnus Carlsen.’”

Klein has played, and lost, to Carlsen twice in blitz matches in a hotel bar when the Norwegian was bored during some downtime in a world championship.

“He beat me twice without much effort, so I would have happily signed up for a draw in any of those games,” Klein said.