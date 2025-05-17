What's the reasons behind Indian badminton's descent from the glory days?

Lack of structured training

Back to May 2025. The youngsters still look half-cooked. On a few occasions, there seems to be a visible lack in strength and stamina because of which they cannot control rallies. End game seems weak and if a match lasts longer they seem exhausted, both mentally and physically. Like one expert had pointed out, a sport like badminton needs supremely fit players. The sport relies on fitness, strength and endurance to be precise and until and unless there is a structured programme, this cannot be achieved. It has to be groomed right from the grassroots through a systematic programme. So does India have such a programme? Strength and conditioning is an integral part of training in an aerobic sport like badminton. One doesn’t have to go far. Take the example of Indian hockey. After the 2016 Rio Games, there was a systematic overhaul and one such focal point was fitness. That not only helped them with speed but with more endurance they lasted longer like Duracell batteries. In badminton, however, players train everywhere so monitoring needs to be stricter and robust. Like other federations because of SAI and other organisations and foundations top players don't lack a physio or a trainer like in the good old days.

Undermining coaching plan?

There have been occasions when parents became a tad overzealous while supporting their wards. There have been incidents when a few even accompany their wards with or without the knowledge of BAI or SAI. Some point towards the funds they have been getting from various sources. Sometimes, despite the BAI fixing the calendar in consultation with coaches, a few players find ways to participate without consulting the federation. There are allegations that parents or relatives morph as personal coaches and travel with players. This could seriously undermine the coaching system. The BAI and SAI’s Target Olympic Scheme Division under the new Chief Executive Officer have been working towards restricting such unsavoury incidents. According to the latest directive by the sports ministry, only coaches who are part of the national camps should travel with teams/players. There have been instances when they also try to get their coaches in the system. Sometimes, they even hide injuries. It is a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth. With a multi-layered command system, there’s bound to be confusion. Back in those days there was one Gopichand or Vimal. But now who decides for players? The chief national coach, the BAI or other individuals and foundations connected with the players? Roles need to be defined for better accountability and hope BAI is doing it. Nurturing youngsters is always tricky. They need to be monitored constantly and brought up with care. Deciding competition for players also is critical and should fall in the domain of chief coach or High Performance Director. It is understood that there are ambiguities here as well. The roles of foreign coaches too were foggy last year. But the SAI and BAI have formed a policy wherein a coach hired for a team will remain with the team and not turn into an individual coach.

For Indian badminton to rise from ashes, a lot of things have to fall in place.