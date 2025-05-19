Ancy primed for bigger leap at Asian athletics meet

IN her quest for Anju Bobby George's national record of 6.83-metre in Athens 2004, long jumper Ancy Sojan has faced roadblocks in the form of injuries. The last 18 months for the 24-year-old has been a roller coaster ride. From going into depression to jumping her personal best of 6.71m at Bengaluru in 2024, shows how strong she is mentally. And this is what she would need when she competes at the Asian Athletics Championship (AAC) in Gumi, South Korea later this month. This is her second Asian meet after she debuted at the 25th edition in 2023.

With the Asian athletics event just about a week away, an upbeat Ancy is raring to go. She feels the exposure tours would help in her preparations. "The two competitions in the UAE, (Grand Prix and Women's Gala), were good preparation for this tournament and hopefully for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo (later this year). The main preparation for the Asian meet started before the Federation Cup last month. These tours helped me rectify my mistakes and the season best is the 'comeback' for this year," she told The New Indian Express. She jumped 6.54m at the UAE Athletics Women's Gala on May 11.