PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy eye turnaround at Malaysia Masters Super 500

KUALA LUMPUR: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will look to script a turnaround in fortunes when they lead the country's campaign at the USD 475,000 Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Both Sindhu and Prannoy have endured a tough phase of late, struggling with form and fitness.

The duo lost their respective matches against Indonesia and Denmark in the Sudirman Cup last month, their last competitive outing. With a two-week break under their belt, the experienced shuttlers will now be eager to rediscover their rhythm at the Axiata Arena.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, currently ranked world number 16, will open her campaign against Japan's Natsuki Nidaira, ranked 20th in the world. Prannoy, who has slipped to world number 35, faces a tough opener against fifth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

In women's singles, 2024 Hylo Open runner-up Malvika Bansod will take on Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei, while Unnati Hooda, a semifinalist at the Taipei Open Super 300, will face compatriot Lin Hsiang Ti.

Aakarshi Kashyap has drawn eighth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia.

In men's singles, Sathish Karunakaran, champion at the 2023 Odisha Masters and 2024 Guwahati Masters, will take on top seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

World junior championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty, who reached the Taipei Open semifinals, will face Canada's Brian Yang, while Priyanshu Rajawat opens against Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh.

In mixed doubles, world number 19 Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will face a qualifier.

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will begin against fourth-seeded Chinese pair Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui, while Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh meet top seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.

Sathish will also pair up with Aadya Variyath in mixed doubles to face Malaysia's Roy King Yap and Valeree Siow.

In men's doubles, the pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi will be in action.

Women's doubles will see Indian participation from Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi, Vaishnavi Khadkekar and Alisha Khan, as well as Prerana Alvekar and Mrunmayee Deshpande.

In the qualifiers, Kidambi Srikanth, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, and Tharun Mannepalli will vie for spots in the men's singles main draw, while Anmol Kharb and Tasnim Mir will aim to qualify in the women's section.

Other Indians featuring in the qualification rounds include Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan, and the pair of Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram.