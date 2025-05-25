For the spectators, it's about world champ vs World No 1: Gukesh on clash against Carlsen

STAVANGER: A few weeks ago, Stavanger, a quaint, unhurried seaside town in Norway's southwest, was bathed in sunshine. The locals had found it strange because the weather in Stavanger is usually 'rain, rain, rain'. Spring, then, had come early.

Or so it seemed. But not anymore.

On Sunday morning the pitter-patter of the rains was a constant soundtrack. Low-lying clouds and moisture laden winds had brought down the mercury by a couple of degrees.

The weather was in stark contrast to Norway Chess' official hotel. At one point of time, both Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, 10 world Classical titles between them, were in the lobby — the former checking-in and the latter carrying what looked like pizza.

The presence of Carlsen, whose Classical days are well and truly numbered, ought to be cherished for you never know when he will decide to walk away from the format he has owned since becoming world champion for the first time in 2013.

While Carlsen is royalty in these parts, this year's field in the Open section is so strong it could well be a mini Candidates. Carlsen, the World No 1, is joined by D Gukesh, the reigning world champion and World No 3, Hikaru Nakamura, World No 2, Arjun Erigaisi, World No 4 and Fabiano Caruana, World No 5. Completing the set is Wei Yi, World No 8, a former second of Ding Liren.

It's why there's bound to be a lot of excitement, even from an Indian perspective. Since Gukesh's ascension last December, his results have been mixed. If he can best this field, he will answer his critics in some style. "I feel great being here (in Stavanger)," the Indian teen said in an interview with the organisers. "I’ve had good memories from Norway. I am sure playing Magnus here in a classical game will be a fun challenge. Also, for the spectators, it is about the world champion versus the No 1 player in the world. I hope it will be a treat."

After the Indian beat Liren to the title last year, the expectations have grown. And he's confident he can meet those. "It is a new level. But when I see it as a challenge to prove to myself that I can handle this... even though the expectations are high, I can meet them if I keep working hard and doing my best."