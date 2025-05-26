Sneha's positive dope test a big wake up call for AFI, SAI

CHENNAI: In what could be another embarrassing episode for Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Sneha K tested positive for banned substance and is undergoing provisional suspension. It was on Sunday, Sneha's name started doing the rounds for returning positive. Interestingly, the 400m athlete was part of the training camp at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sneha was also part of the Asian Athletics Championships underway in Gumi, South Korea and had to be withdrawn because of this. She was tested by the World Athletics’ anti-doping watchdog Athletics Integrity Unit and tested positive for stanozolol. According to the AIU website, she has been served notice of charge. Stanozolol is an anabolic androgenic steroid (AAS) and a performance enhancing drugs. It is banned at all times.

This comes days after ace javelin thrower Shivpal Singh tested positive for banned substance and chief national coach of the junior India team, Ramesh Nagpuri, was penalised by National Anti-Doping Agency for reportedly ‘aiding’ evasion. Shivpal was training at the NCOE Patiala. The urine sample was collected during out-of-competition. The AFI had started an audacious plan this year of decentralising the national camps. Athletes testing positive in camps should give a wake-up call to not just the AFI but also the Sports Authority of India (SAI), who is in-charge of the NCOEs.

India has already started bidding for the 2036 Olympic Games and is keen to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. But such unsavoury instances will bring in disrepute to the country.

Sneha had represented India at the World Relays on May 10 and 11. She won bronze at the Federation Athletics Championships in April where she clocked her personal best of 53.00s. She also ran at the Indian Grand Prix 2 at Thiruvananthapuram.