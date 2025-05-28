Chithravel silver in rain; gold in 4x400m mixed relay for India

CHENNAI: It was quite an eventful day in Gumi, not just for the Indian athletes who had some commendable outings but also the conditions. It rained and rained, literally during the Asian Athletics Championships on Wednesday. Suddenly the conditions turned hostile and the torrential downpour forced athletes off the track, something not always seen during athletics. Yet India managed a handful of good shows on the track as well as on the field.

Praveen Chithravel felt the vagaries of nature to finish second while Tejaswin Shankar missed out on gold by a whisker. Rupal Chaudhury finished second in 400m while the mixed relay team (Santhosh KT, Rupa Chaudhary, Vishal TK, Subha Venkatesan) won gold, the second for the country.

The rain did affect a few of the events as well. One athlete who had to stop his vocation midway was Chithravel who ended with a silver in triple jump. He along with his teammate Abdullah Abubakar were midway into their competition when the event was halted due to rain. Because of Chithravel's recent record, he managed 17.37m national record-equalling feat at the Federation Athletics Championships, he was one of the favourites to win gold along with Abubaker.

However, Chithravel could jump 16.90 metres and could not overtake China's Zhu Yaming (17.06m).

The 17.37m jump in Kochi has already earned him a spot at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo. Yet he wanted to improve at Gumi. Chithravel explained during an online press interaction about the challenging conditions. He said that he was getting warmed up and his third jump was the best in the series and was looking to better that. However, because of the heavy rain he could not get back his rhythm.

“The local weather conditions were good at the start but then it rained and became challenging to keep the body warmed up,” Chithravel said. He said that it takes time to get warmed up after a break of 40-45 minutes.