BFI felicitates boxers for their impressive show at Asian Youth Games

NEW DELHI: India’s young boxing champions, fresh off a historic showing at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, were felicitated in the capital city for their remarkable achievements in Manama, on Saturday.

The ceremony was graced by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs and former sports minister Kiren Rijiju, the chief guest along with Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh and BFI secretary general Pramod Kumar.



The standout performance marked India’s best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage, with the team clinching a total of seven medals — four gold, two silver, and one bronze, the highest medal tally by any Indian discipline at the Games.

The champions who brought pride to the nation included Khushi Chand (46kg), Ahaana Sharma (50kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg), and Anshika (+80kg), who each captured gold medals. Harnoor Kaur (66kg) and Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam (50kg) secured silver while Anant Deshmukh (66kg) added a bronze, rounding off a stellar campaign for the Indian contingent.

Singh said the federation will look to ensure that the young talents can get the best training facilities. "(...) These young athletes are the future champions and Olympic hopefuls of our nation. We will ensure they get the best training, facilities, and support to bring Olympic glory to India. There's no greater feeling than hearing the national anthem on the international stage hearing it five times was truly special," the BFI president said.