Tjen caps off incredible season with first WTA title

CHENNAI: JANICE Tjen rounded off an incredible season by capturing her first WTA 250 tour level title, beating Kimberley Birrell 6-4 6-3 in the singles final in the Chennai Open at the SDAT Stadium here on Sunday.

Before this tournament, Tjen attained her career-best rank of 80 (from 580 last year). Currently, she is ranked 82 and is likely to go up after this win. She also becomes the first Indonesian to win a singles title in 23 years, since Angelique Widjaja won the PTT Thailand Open in 2002. For Australian Birrell, her hunt for a WTA title continues. She lost her second 250 level final, her first loss coming at Osaka (Japan) last year.

After mounting a incredible comeback to beat Joanna Garland in Saturday's semifinal, Birrell found it difficult to get going in the summit clash. One game in the first set that the crowd at the centre court enjoyed was the fourth game. After leading 3-1, only by converting advantage points to match wins, the fourth game got the crowd off their seats.