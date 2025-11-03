Chess World Cup: Top guns check in ahead of second round

ARPORA (NORTH GOA): Over the last few days, this resort sandwiched between Calangute and Anjuna has been transformed as the world's best Grandmasters have checked into the facility ahead of the second round of the World Cup. There have already been some eye-catching performances, not least by Türkiye's wunderkinds, Ediz Gurel and Yagiz Erdogmus. From an Indian perspective, the likes of Raunak Sadhwani have safely advanced. But the start of the second round heightens anticipation as the top 50 seeds begin their campaign. Here's a look at some of them who might leave Goa as a Candidate for Gukesh's throne...

Vincent Keymer (Germany | World No 4; Elo 2773)

A name that needs no introduction to Indian viewers. Won the Chennai Grand Masters with a spanking performance in August. Did well at the Grand Swiss but he believes that this is going to be his tournament. Viswanathan Anand name checked the German as one to watch over the next few weeks. He's a well-rounded player and has the necessary tools in his box with respect to openings. The one drawback for the German is that he doesn't possess the greatest Rapid or Blitz games even if the sample size is small. So if it does go down to tie-breaks, it will be interesting to see how he copes. A real, real threat for the top Indians.

R Praggnanandhaa (India | World No 7; 2768)

Has had a dream year with respect to what he has done in different tournaments across formats. Appeared super relaxed when he checked into the hotel on Sunday. He has already been on one of his customary long walks with a couple of his compatriots. A conversation with RB Ramesh at the fag end of last year put him back on the right track again and he hasn't looked back. After a lull, he has gained 11 ranking spots apart from a jump of 36 rating points. But the one significant challenge for him would be the potential path to the final. He has to navigate past Volodar Murzin (last year's world Rapid champ) even before the business end. If he beats him, a potential meeting with Keymer in the last eight awaits the 20-year-old.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan | World No 12; 2750)

Recent form has been patchy but the Uzbek 20-year-old knows this will be his outright chance to have a shot at qualifying for the Candidates. He's desperate to get to that stage because he can't wait to have a shot at Gukesh's title. He has already said a few things about Gukesh the champion so that could be a very powerful motivating factor. He's a man for the big occasion and has all the raw materials needed to survive an exhausting event. The last time he played a big event in India, he led a very young Uzbek team to gold at the Olympiad in 2022.

Levon Aronian (US | World No 23; 2728)

The 43-year-old has had one of the best years on the circuit even if the tournaments weren't necessarily Classical. Has all the experience of World Cup play and is one of very few players across genders to have won the World Cup twice. On Monday, he looked very relaxed with himself as he was keen to take in the sights of Goa, a place he has a long association with. It was here he became world junior champion, a tournament he thought would be his last before focusing on his academies. Now? He's at peace with himself and says 'I have no ambitions'. But don't mistake that for not wanting to have another title shot. The Armenian Lion is ready to roar again.

Watch out for: Arjun Erigaisi, Hans Niemann, Aravindh Chithambaram, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Richard Rapport.

Select Rd 2 matches: D Gukesh vs Kazybek Nogerbek, V Pranav vs Aryan Tari, Diptayan Ghosh vs Ian Nepomniachtchi, Vidit Gujrathi vs Faustino Oro, Maxime Vachier Lagrave vs Surya Shekhar Ganguly