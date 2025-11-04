53kg could be a tough ask for Mirabai by the time LA Games begins

CHENNAI: With the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) dropping 48kg from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, India's star lifter Mirabai Chanu has been forced to change her weight category twice in a year to stay in contention for the Games. Mirabai, who won a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 49kg, had dropped down to 48kg after the IWF axed her pet category from the Olympics. She won a silver medal in the new weight division at the World Championships last month. Now, she has to shift to 53kg if she wants to compete in the quadrennial event.

Despite the latest development, head coach Vijay Sharma claimed the change will be a blessing in disguise for the Manipuri weightlifter but it could also turn out to be a difficult proposition for her as she could face stiff competition not only from the 53kg regulars but also those who switch to it from 48kg to keep their Olympic dreams alive. Given the fact that Mirabai will be 34 in 2028 could also work against her if she qualifies for the Games.

"It's a very good thing for Mira," head coach Sharma told this daily. Explaining the benefits, Sharma said, "Mira has been consistently competing in the 48kg and 49kg since 2012 and this has been making it difficult for her to maintain the weight. Bulking up will only help her improve muscle mass, which in turn will strengthen her muscles thus making her less injury prone."

The head coach said his ward will continue to compete in the 48kg till the 2026 Asian Games. The new categories will also come into effect from August 1, 2026. "She recently dropped down to 48kg and this was turning out to be difficult for her. After the Asian Games, we will have two years to prepare and qualify for the Olympics. In my opinion, two years will be enough time for us to adjust to the new weight division," added the coach.

The women's Olympic categories now include 53kg, 61kg, 69kg, 77kg, 86kg, +86kg while the men will compete in the 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 95kg, 110kg, +110kg weight classes.