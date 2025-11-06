Max Verstappen seeks more Brazil magic to maintain pressure on McLaren duo

SAU PAULO: Max Verstappen may be 36 points off title leader Lando Norris but he will be the man to beat this weekend as he seeks to complete a hat-trick of Interlagos victories.

The 28-year-old four-time world champion has won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix three times for Red Bull – in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

Last year he triumphed from 17th on the grid with a virtuoso drive in heavy rain as Norris, seeking to cut the Dutchman's lead, finished sixth.

This time, it is the champion who is hunting down the McLaren men who head the title race.

Norris leads teammate Oscar Piastri by one point after his Mexican win, but with four race weekends remaining, it appears Verstappen is on a roll.

Three wins and six consecutive podium finishes have lifted him back into contention after being 104 points behind at the end of August and, as he has admitted, he loves to race in Brazil.

"It is a special place for me," he said.

"Not only because of the incredible races and great moments that we have had there, but also because my 'family-in-laws’ are from Brazil.