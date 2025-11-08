Elavenil maintains rich run, guns down World C'ship bronze

With just the top-three remaining, the top prize was well within her reach and the momentum was clearly on her side. However, the Indian erred for the first time, scoring 10.0, which virtually put a stop to her golden pursuit on the day. The disappointment reflected on her face as both Wang, the standout shooter this season, and Ban, the reigning Olympic champion, cashed in on her mistake to take charge. In fact, Ban demonstrated why she is the woman for the big stage as she was clutch (her lowest hit was 10.4) throughout the highly-engrossing final. She returned with some big pointers when the situation demanded. Wang had to settle as second-best as Ban walked away as the world champ with a tally of 255.

For Elavenil, having come so close to the top, she would have been gutted but given the standard of shooting in recent years and given how she navigated most parts of the competition, it's a step in the right direction. Coach Neha Chavan, who has been a massive influence in Elavenil's career, felt it was the latter's ability to adapt and evolve that has made her a serial podium finisher over the years.

"With experience, she understood the process, she has learnt to adapt and keep evolving. That has helped her cause. Today's (Saturday) performance was a solid one as she was up against a tough field. As a shooter she is the same, she never questions our methods and continues to follow what we tell her," Neha, who has known the shooter for over a decade, said. Moreover, as the coach had highlighted after her aforementioned medal in Munich, Elavenil has been pursuing the craft with a healthy dose of enjoyment.