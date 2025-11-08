Gukesh taken down by Germany's Svane

CHENNAI: D Gukesh's below-par year continued as he was shown the door by Germany's Frederik Svane in the third round of the World Cup in Goa. The top-seed, who enjoyed a serene second round over Kazybek Nogerbek, didn't get a favourable outcome out of the opening with white pieces.

He was fighting, trying to get his pieces to breathe as he came under sustained pressure from the pawn advancement of his opponent. In the end, after 55 moves, the 19-year-old world champion resigned in a totally lost endgame.

Even though Gukesh was down only one pawn in a knight endgame, his three pawns were isolated and weak whereas Svane had a pawn chain with the g pawn ideally positioned to queen.

This is the latest in a catalogue of tournaments where the young world champion hasn't lived up to his billing. At the FIDE Grand Swiss, for instance, he finished joint 41st after three back-to-back losses during the course of the tournament.

It's why his coach had admitted that 2025 has not been an easy year for his ward. "It's been a transitional year after winning the World Championship. He kind of has to reshape certain things, find motivation, new targets, new objectives," the Pole GM had told this daily a few years ago. "When you are working your whole life to achieve something (and you achieve it), it can be a difficult situation, especially for somebody young."