Rathika Seelan storms into NSW Open squash final

NEW DELHI: Indian squash player Rathika Suthanthira Seelan stormed into her fourth PSA final at the NSW Open in Sydney on Saturday with straight-games win over New Zealand's sixth seed Emma Merson.

Second seed Rathika, semifinalist at the North Coast Open last week, did one better, by beating Emma 11-9 11-7 11-6 in 32 minutes in the last-four stage.

The 24-year-old from Tamil Nadu, ranked 180 in the world, will meet Canadian top seed Iman Shaheen for the Challenger event title.

Meanwhile, in Springfield (United States), fifth seed and world No. 51 Veer Chotrani advanced to the semifinals of the St James Expression Open, a PSA Copper event, with a hard-fought 7-11 12-10 11-8 5-1, 11-6 victory over Egyptian second seed and world No. 36 Mohamed ElSherbini in the quarterfinals.