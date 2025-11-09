Warrier helps Tamil Nadu gain first innings lead against Andhra

CHENNAI: Sandeep Warrier's 4 for 53 and useful contributions by Trilok Nag, Sai Kishore and Sonu Yadav, who all picked up two wickets each, came in handy for Tamil Nadu to bag a lead of five runs over Andhra on the second day of the Ranji Trophy being played at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Resuming from the overnight score of 20 for 1 Andhra were all out for 177. Tamil Nadu were comfortably placed at 102 for 3 in 29 overs at stumps.

To begin with, Tamil Nadu pace attack made best use of the conditions and wicket in the morning to hit back at Andhra and reduced them to 63 for 5 in 18.4 overs.

Warrier, Nag and Yadav bowled with a lot of fire and zest to trouble the Andhra top order. Warrier and Yadav were unplayable at times, while Nag was a tad expensive but was able to get purchase.

Shaik Rasheed (87 not out) waged the lone battle for Andhra with his unbeaten 87 but little or no support from the other end meant he could not prevent Tamil Nadu from gaining the crucial lead.

"Very happy to contribute to the team's cause. All the more happy that we managed to get a lead, which was very important for us. Pleased with the way our attack performed and rose to the challenge defending a small total," said an elated Warrier told this daily after the day's play.

"We have been working hard to deliver and somehow things have not gone our way. Today everything fell in place and I am glad our attack showed a lot of character and determination to counter the Andhra batters," added the Kerala-born player.