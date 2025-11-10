Lando Norris wins Brazilian Grand Prix to extend his lead with 3 races left

SAO PAULO: McLaren driver Lando Norris significantly extended his lead in the F1 championship after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, with his main rival and teammate Oscar Piastri receiving a 10-second penalty and again failing to make the podium.

Norris, who also won Saturday's sprint race and started from pole position, earned his first win at Interlagos with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Max Verstappen second and third, respectively.

Norris, who also won the Mexican Grand Prix on Oct. 26, now has 390 points in the standings, with Piastri's fifth place leaving him 24 points behind on 366 with three more races to go. Norris had led the Australian by one point at the start of the weekend and increased that lead to nine points after the sprint race.

At a press conference after the race, Norris said that he doesn't feel he is now in a commanding position to win the title, calling it "just another weekend trying to win, get the most points I could."

Piastri has struggled lately; he is now winless in six races and has not reached the podium since Monza in Italy two months ago when he finished third.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has 341 points in third place overall and has played down his title chances.

It was a frustrating weekend for Ferrari drivers. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both failed to finished the race in Sao Paulo.

"It is a nightmare," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "It is a flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team and then the nightmare of the results."