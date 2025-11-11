Record-breaking Aishwary captures World C'ships silver

CHENNAI: Indian shooters have been raising the bar in the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Elavenil Valarivan, Anish Bhanwala, Samrat Rana, Varun Tomar took massive strides in their respective events to lift the country in the last few days.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who competes in men's 50m rifle 3 positions, was the latest to join the bandwagon. And he did so in emphatic fashion. Just like the four shooters before him, Aishwary gunned down his maiden senior individual medal (silver) at the marquee event on Tuesday.

Moreover, the double Olympian equalled the qualification World Record with an eye-catching 597 before narrowly missing out on the prized gold medal.

After overcoming a slow start, Aishwary had a slender (.1) advantage over Paris Olympics champion Liu Yukun of China heading into the 45th and last shot of the eight-man final. It was Lui's record that Aishwary had matched in the qualification phase and now the Indian had the opportunity to finish above him. Those who follow the sport could not have hoped for a better script as the last shot would eventually decide the world champion. Liu was the first to pull the trigger and the score read 10.1. Not a disastrous score given the circumstances but not great either. Liu's body language suggested he was far from happy with that finish. Aishwary needed to match his score or higher. The Indian bided a few seconds before finally pulling the trigger. However, all he could manage was a 9.8.

Aishwary was visibly downcast while Liu could breathe a sigh of relief before acknowledging the crowd by raising his hand. Romain Aufrere of France was the third shooter on the podium.

As the dust settles, Aishwary is bound to take plenty of positives with his record-breaking effort. The 24-year-old from Madhya Pradesh has been one of the serial medal winners from the country over the years.

Interestingly, the world record outcome is not Aishwary's personal best. During the National Games (NG) in Dehradun at the start of the year, he had shot an impressive 598, a tally that didn't count as an official World Record as the NG is not recognised for the same.

"It was good (overall effort). In the qualification, the range situation was a little bad because of the wind but we still managed to shoot and I'm very happy with the world record. It was one of my best scores," Aishwary told ISSF channel during the post-match interview.

Ahead of the last shot, Aishwary revealed that he just had just one thing in mind — to become the world champion. "In the finals too, I wanted to win gold but because of some shots, I lost it. But I'm happy with the silver."

"I was just thinking (before the final shot) that I want to become a world champion."

Niraj Kumar, the other Indian who also featured in the final, finished fifth. Niraj's slow start during the kneeling and prone series, as compared to those above him, cost him.