Chess World Cup: Harikrishna, Erigaisi keep Indian flag flying

KOLKATA: In 2023, P Harikrishna was a second for Ju Wenjun's successful women's World Championship match against Lei Tingjie.

In 2024, the seasoned campaigner answered D Gukesh's call — the Indian teen wanted his senior compatriot to be a second for his match up title clash against Ding Liren.

When Gukesh beat Liren, Harikrishna entered the record books for a unique achievement. It was the first time any chess player had worked as a second for the current women's and open world champions.

That, though, is firmly in the past. Twelve months later, Harikrishna, 39, is cooking up a storm in Goa. When the World Cup had begun in India's west coast, he wasn't one of the favourites to even make the last 16. Now? He's one of only two Indians remaining in the tournament.

On a day when R Praggnanandhaa was eliminated on tie-breaks, Harikrishna and Arjun Erigaisi — more on him later — made it into the fifth round.

Facing Sweden's Nils Grandelius, a GM famed for his solidity on the board, the Indian drew the first Rapid tie-break before converting with the white pieces. There was no discernible advantage out of the opening but he gradually built up an advantage throughout the middlegame. A brilliancy in the 28th move — Nce5 — gave him the necessary initiative to strike home the imbalance of the black pieces. The Swede resigned as he was about to lose his rook in a forced move.

It's the kind of level he has been exhibiting throughout the tournament. In fact, in the third round, he sacrificed his Queen in the 8th move without any immediate compensation — a risk players generally avoid at high level competitions for the fear of losing — but he gained an advantage later and converted it to a win.