Ankita, Dhiraj win gold in recurve events at Asian Archery Championship

DHAKA: Ankita Bhakat capped a sensational day, stunning Paris Olympics silver medallist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3 while Dhiraj Bommadevara also won his final as India clinched gold medals in both men's and women's event at the Asian Archery Championship here on Friday.

Dhiraj defeated compatriot Rahul 6-2 in the final to make it a 1-2 for India.

Ankita had earlier knocked out her longtime senior teammate, former world No.1 Deepika, in the semifinals.

Locked at 5-5, both archers shot a nine in the shoot-off, but Ankita's arrow was closer to the centre, sending her into the title clash.

Ankita began the final in commanding fashion, firing two 10s to take the opening set 29-27.

The second set ended in a scrappy 27-27 draw as both archers faltered.

Ankita slipped to an 8 while Nam dropped to a 7.

Nam levelled the match by claiming the third set 28-26, with Ankita unable to find a single 10.