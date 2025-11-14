JK Tyre's FMSCI National racing championship set for a grand finale

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is going to be the race to watch out for as racers on the powerful GT-R650s are set for an all-out Pro-Am showdown in the final round of the season. In the Professional class, Bengaluru’s Anish Shetty leads with 57 points, while defending champion Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) sits second with 36 points, closely followed by Kayan Patel (Mumbai) with 34 points. In the Amateur category, Bryan Nicholas (Puducherry) tops the table with 69 points, ahead of Johring Warisa (Umrangso) with 45 points and Kabir Sahoch (Vadodara) with 33 points. With two races left, fans can expect high-speed duels, strategic moves, and elbows-out racing right to the finish.

The JK Tyre Levitas Cup, India’s newest single-make racing series, debuted this season with identical, performance-tuned Maruti Suzuki Ignis cars. Featuring 14 talented drivers in rookie and gentlemen class, the championship has delivered close, skill-driven racing. As the season heads into its final weekend, the Rookie title fight is wide open, with Ashwin Pugalagiri (Madurai) and Balaji Raju (Chennai) tied at 32 points, and Nihal Singh (Gurgaon) close behind with 27. In the Gentlemen category, Jai Prashanth Venkat (Coimbatore) leads with 38 points, followed by Ram Charan (28) and Yokeshwaran Krishnavelu (21), promising an action-packed finale.