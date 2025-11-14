WFI lifts suspensions on wrestlers Aman, Neha

CHENNAI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) lifted suspensions on Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and multiple medallists at various age-group World and Asian Championships Neha Sangwan on Friday. The duo was banned for being overweight during their participation in international competitions earlier this year. Aman was suspended for one year while Neha's suspension was for two years.

The wrestlers submitted requests to the WFI and assured that such incident would not happen following which the disciplinary committee held a hearing on Thursday. "The committee, after examining the submissions, noted that both wrestlers have consistently brought laurels to the country and have demonstrated strong performances at the international level. Keeping in view their past record, the committee recommended that an opportunity be given to them and that the federation may consider adopting a lenient view," said a WFI order signed by its president Sanjay Kumar Singh.

"After careful consideration of the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, the WFI hereby lifts the suspension imposed on Mr Aman and Ms Neha. Both wrestlers are hereby allowed to participate in all future competitions, subject to strict adherence to all weight-management and discipline related regulations of the WFI. Any future violation of similar nature shall attract stricter disciplinary action," the order further read.

Aman, who competes in the 57kg weight category, was found overweight during the 2025 Senior World Wrestling Championship held at Zagreb, Croatia from September 13 to 21 earlier this year. The WFI then issued a show cause notice to him on September 22 and he submitted his replay six days later. The WFI also issued show cause notices to the coaches appointed for the said championship, and their replies were received on different dates.

Neha, meanwhile, was suspended before Aman. She was disqualified from the 2025 Junior World Wrestling Championship, held at Samokov, Bulgaria from August 17 to 24 for being overweight. She was scheduled to compete in the 59kg weight division. The WFI issued her a show cause notice on August 25 and her reply was received on September 18. Notably, Neha was also selected to represent the country at the senior World Championships but was dropped from the squad following her suspension.